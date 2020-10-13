Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

U.S. Supreme Court hears argument: Does RFRA allow monetary damages for religious liberty violations?

Exclude from home page  |  October 13, 2020

Read the full story: BJC

Does the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) categorically bar successful plaintiffs from receiving a monetary award? In one of the first cases heard in the new U.S. Supreme Court term, justices heard oral arguments on that question.

More Articles