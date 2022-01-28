UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested two men in the northern English city of Manchester as part of a U.S. investigation into a hostage taking at a synagogue in Texas earlier in January.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 28, 2022
British police said on Wednesday they had arrested two men in the northern English city of Manchester as part of a U.S. investigation into a hostage taking at a synagogue in Texas earlier in January.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsPaul K. Harral
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisAlan Bean
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Ramsey
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionEric Minton
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSid Smith III
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionBob Newell
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSpencer Boersma
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionErica Whitaker
AnalysisJacob Alan Cook
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsPaul K. Harral
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura and Mark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsDavid Bumgardner
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionDavid Ramsey
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionSid Smith III
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionSpencer Boersma
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionZack Hunt
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionEdafe Okporo
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
OpinionBill Greenwood Jr.
OpinionPam Durso and Carol McEntyre
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionGeorge Mason
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff