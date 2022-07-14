Baptist News Global
Ukrainian Christians Recall 51 Days Huddled In Church Building As City Was Destroyed

Exclude from home page  |  July 14, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Huddled in a hallway as bombs reduced their Ukrainian city to rubble, members of the Mariupol Church of Christ urged Alexander Chekalenko — Sasha — to call on the Lord for protection.

