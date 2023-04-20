Baptist News Global
UMC clergy reportedly face complaint, church trial after marrying nonbinary couple

Exclude from home page  |  April 20, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The Rev. Paige Swaim-Presley and the Rev. Elizabeth Davidson say they were informed in late February a formal complaint has been filed against them, allegedly for officiating a same-sex wedding.

