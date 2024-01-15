Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

UN concerned over Taliban arrests of Afghan women and girls for alleged Islamic headscarf violations

Exclude from home page  |  January 15, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said Thursday it was deeply concerned by recent arbitrary arrests and detentions by the Taliban government of women and girls for allegedly violating dress codes regarding the Islamic headscarf, or hijab.

More Articles