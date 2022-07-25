UN court rejects Myanmar claims, will hear Rohingya case

Judges at the United Nations’ highest court on Friday dismissed preliminary objections by Myanmar to a case alleging the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 25, 2022
Judges at the United Nations’ highest court on Friday dismissed preliminary objections by Myanmar to a case alleging the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority.
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionBarry Howard
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMarv Knox
NewsBNG staff
OpinionSara Robb-Scott
OpinionEugene G. Akins III
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsMarv Knox
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKris Aaron
NewsMarv Knox
AnalysisMarv Knox
OpinionGeorge Oliver
OpinionRobert Jones and Eboo Patel
OpinionEmily Phillips Davis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMarv Knox
NewsBNG staff
NewsMarv Knox
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsPat Cole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsEmily Cousins
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionSara Robb-Scott
OpinionEugene G. Akins III
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionGeorge Oliver
OpinionRobert Jones and Eboo Patel
OpinionEmily Phillips Davis
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionGeneece Goertzen-Morrison
OpinionDan McGee
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionEvelyn Webster Ofong
OpinionCarl Kell
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionStephanie Nash
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionLinda Francis Cross
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionMarv Knox
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff