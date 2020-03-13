United Methodist bishops ask church court to review proposal to split denomination

A proposed plan to split the United Methodist Church is on its way to the denomination’s top court to decide whether the legislation that would implement it is constitutional.
CuratedReligion News Service | March 13, 2020
A proposed plan to split the United Methodist Church is on its way to the denomination’s top court to decide whether the legislation that would implement it is constitutional.
NewsBob Allen
OpinionJohn Jay Alvaro
CuratedCourthouse News Service
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedAssociated Press
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCody Sanders
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionCorey Fields
NewsBNG staff
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionAlan Bean
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJohn Jay Alvaro
OpinionCody Sanders
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionAndrey Shirin
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionRebekah Gordon
OpinionJim Y. Trammell
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionWendell Griffen
Exclude from home page
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBNG staff
CuratedCourthouse News Service
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedAssociated Press
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content