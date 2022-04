Read the full story: Religion News Service

Bishop Cynthia Fierro Harvey, the outgoing president of the United Methodist Church’s Council of Bishops, opened the bishops’ spring meeting Monday (April 25) with a recap of the historic events the denomination has faced since she took office in 2020: political turmoil in the United States and beyond; the war in Ukraine; a global pandemic that forced many churches — and the bishops’ twice-yearly meetings — online.