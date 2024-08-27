United Methodists seek kindness in U.S. election season

Hundreds of United Methodists across the United States mobilized in August in community efforts to bring kindness, civility and community into the fractious U.S. presidential election season.

Motivated in part by their own experiences of division as well as the political polarization across the country, United Methodist churches and annual (regional) conferences have independently developed discussion groups, community-building resources and church peacemaking programs. Several events kicked off in August before the Democratic National Convention took place Aug. 19-23 in Chicago.

Three of the most wide-reaching events emerged in early August in the Western North Carolina and Northern Illinois conferences and from the multi-campus megachurch now known as Resurrection, a United Methodist Church, based in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood.

Braver Angels

In the Chicago-based Northern Illinois Conference, United Methodists partnered with Braver Angels Illinois for an Aug. 1 community conversation on how to reduce polarization in the U.S. presidential election and beyond, said Lisa Rogers, chair of the Advocacy Partners subcommittee of the conference’s Anti-Racism Task Force. A second gathering is planned Aug. 29 in Rockford, Ill.

“We left knowing new neighbors and having actionable ideas for changing our toxic politics.”

“We turned (a restaurant) into a bipartisan space for one night, listening to each other respectfully and expressing ourselves without trying to convert others to any viewpoint,” said Rogers’ report in a conference newsletter. “We left knowing new neighbors and having actionable ideas for changing our toxic politics — as well as hope for our community and nation.”

Rogers said the collaboration with Braver Angels began about a year ago when the Northern Illinois Anti-Racism Task Force created the Advocacy Partners subcommittee, a group focused on creating action-oriented programs. Armania Drane, Northern Illinois’ project manager for strategic initiatives, brought Braver Angels to Rogers’ attention. Rogers invited the group’s Illinois co-leader, Chuck Stone, to talk with the committee.

“We decided, while Braver Angels does not have an anti-racist agenda, they are working to address and combat the political divide in America and that is something our group felt was important to support,” Rogers said in an interview.

While Advocacy Partners doesn’t have shareable resources currently, she said the group plans to continue its initial efforts into the fall election season. The committee plans to hold a skills workshop with Braver Angels in late September or early October with participants from the initial August meetings.

“I have learned the importance of remembering that we have more in common with people than what divides us,” said Rogers, a member of First UMC in Elmhurst, Ill. “Building relationships with people with different political views, cultures, races, gender identity, sexual preference and any of the other ways we differ from each other is such an important part of the human experience and it is becoming more rare all the time.

“For me, as well as many other United Methodists, these opportunities led to new relationships, collaborations and a burning desire to advocate for systemic change,” she said.

The Purple Church Initiative

In Western North Carolina, Uwharrie District Superintendent Beth Crissman, who also serves as the conference’s director of peace-building ministries, said the impetus for The Purple Church Initiative came from a study released in April 2024 by the Religion and Social Change Lab at UMC-related Duke Divinity School. The study looked at the impact of disaffiliations (departures of mostly conservative churches from 2019 through 2023) as well as the theological and social diversity within U.S. congregations.

“Even post-disaffiliation, the United Methodist Church is still a very diverse denomination, theologically. politically and socially.”

“The study found that even post-disaffiliation, the United Methodist Church is still a very diverse denomination, theologically. politically and socially,” Crissman said in an interview.

“So, when the Duke study came out earlier this year, Bishop Ken Carter and I decided that as part of peace-building ministries, we needed to launch a Purple Church Initiative ahead of this fall’s election so that we could equip our congregations to be ambassadors for peace before, during and after the elections,” she explained.

Crissman said the Purple Church Initiative grows out of biblical roots.

“Throughout Scripture, we’re told we are to embrace our diversity and to learn to live in harmony with each other in the midst of diversity,” she said. “We’re told how to be at peace in that space within ourselves and within our congregations so that we can be a peaceful witness in the broader community.

“The purpose of the initiative is to give practical, biblical, theologically sound tools to local congregations and their leaders to meet people where they are so that we can be ambassadors for peace.”

Crissman said she’s most enthusiastic about Purple Church’s Peace on Purpose Pledge. The pledge to be a peacemaker beyond the election cycle stems from a tour of Northern Ireland that the Western North Carolina Conference sponsors each year. Groups meet with an Irish Methodist clergyman, Gary Mason, founder and director of Rethinking Conflict and one of the individuals who helped foster the Good Friday peace accord that ended armed conflict between Northern Ireland Catholics and Protestants.

“We met with leaders of the Irish Republican Army and loyalist leaders, and they both described the ‘complicit silence’ of churches in the midst of the conflict,” Crissman recalled. “They said it was almost as if, within Catholic and Protestant churches on Sunday morning, they were ignoring that the conflict was even happening.”

Crissman said she came away from that encounter with a deep conviction “that our call to be peacemakers is very clear from Jesus.”

“It doesn’t mean we have to be the most vocal prophets, but it does mean being willing to step into a space where sometimes that space is literally sitting across the (church) aisle,” she said.

“We might disagree strongly over multiple things, but I have a call to be in a holy relationship with them that says, as John Wesley would say, ‘if your heart is, as my heart is take my hand,'” Crissman said.

The Purple Church Initiative is scheduled to hold a “Polarity Management Workshop” Oct. 5 led by Lyndon Rego. Other resources are listed on the conference’s Peace Building Ministries webpage.

Do Unto Others

In Leawood, Kan., Resurrection United Methodist Church has launched what may be the most ambitious — certainly the most widely engaged — effort thus far. Introduced Aug. 1, the immediate popularity of “Do Unto Others: A Campaign for Kindness during the 2024 Election Season” has taken Resurrection leaders and members by surprise, said Cathy Bien, the church’s director of public relations, communications and special projects.

“I think it’s taken off because people are yearning to get past the division in the country.”

Bien said as of Aug. 20, somewhere between 400 and 500 mostly United Methodist churches had signed on to “Do Unto Others.” In addition to its 20,000-plus members at the main Leawood campus and its seven metropolitan Kansas City satellites, Resurrection links with a nationwide network of United Methodist churches through its annual Leadership Institute that occurs in September.

“We’ve had amazing response this year,” Bien said. “It’s taken off quicker than we thought. So far we’ve had 3,000 downloads from the website.”

In addition to individual churches, the UMC’s Arkansas Annual Conference announced Aug. 20 that its committee on church and society had adopted “Do Unto Others.” The Arkansas United Methodist Foundation has set aside $15,000 in grants for low-income churches to create customized yard signs promoting the campaign. Arkansas United Methodist churches are asked to register for the campaign to receive funding.

“Do Unto Others” is the latest project of Vision 2030, a long-range plan Resurrection adopted in 2019 focused on “bridging the gaps” between faith and society, Bien said. Part of Vision 2030 engages Resurrection in community outreach efforts tied to the national election cycle.

“I think it’s taken off because people are yearning to get past the division in the country; they want to do something,” Bien said.

“Do Unto Others” rests on three pillars:

“We can be intentional about how we treat others.”

“We can spread the message of kindness.”

“We can find new ways to grow in faith and knowledge as we approach relationships.”

Bien said she will lead a discussion group for “Do Unto Others” participants at Resurrection’s Leadership Institute Sept. 25-27 at the main Leawood campus.

Churches and individuals can download free resources, like those for a political campaign, such as yard signs, T-shirts, videos, photos, social media, sermon ideas and faith-based curriculum for all ages.