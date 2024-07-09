Upholding the Great Commission amid sociopolitical turmoil

In today’s increasingly polarized world, Christians often find themselves grappling with the challenge of maintaining a healthy balance between their commitment to the Great Commission and their engagement in politics.

While it is essential for believers to be actively involved in shaping society, there are inherent risks in allowing political ideologies to overshadow the core mission of the church as the body of Christ.

At the heart of Christianity lies the Great Commission, a divine mandate entrusted to believers by Jesus himself: to go into all the world and make disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:19-20). This timeless directive underscores the importance of spreading the message of salvation and embodying the love of Christ in every aspect of our lives.

However, the landscape of contemporary politics often presents challenges that can distract Christians from their primary calling. The temptation to align with a particular political party or ideology can lead to divisiveness within the church and detract from its overarching mission.

When politics infiltrates the pulpit and dictates the agenda of the church, there is a danger of losing sight of the principles of love, unity and reconciliation that lie at the heart of the gospel.

One of the hazards of allowing politics to dominate the church is the erosion of its credibility and witness in the eyes of the world. When the church becomes synonymous with a particular political agenda, it risks alienating those who do not share the same beliefs or affiliations. Instead of being seen as a beacon of hope and reconciliation, the church may be perceived as just another partisan institution, devoid of moral authority and spiritual integrity.

“The entanglement of politics and religion can lead to a distortion of biblical truth and a selective interpretation of Scripture to justify partisan agendas.”

Moreover, the entanglement of politics and religion can lead to a distortion of biblical truth and a selective interpretation of Scripture to justify partisan agendas. Instead of seeking wisdom and guidance from the word of God, Christians may succumb to the temptation to cherry-pick verses that align with their political preferences, thereby compromising the integrity of their faith.

So how can Christians maintain a healthy balance between the Great Commission and politics without losing sight of their primary calling as the body of Christ?

First and foremost, believers must prioritize their allegiance to the kingdom of God above any earthly political allegiance. While it’s important to engage in the political process as responsible citizens, our ultimate loyalty should be to Christ and his kingdom, which transcends the temporal divisions of this world. The church needs to remember that the gospel and the Christian lifestyle are an offer, not an imposition. As Keisha Thomas yelled to her fellow protesters, “You can’t beat goodness into a person.” We are called to show goodness by example in love.

It is precisely love and compassion that bring us to the second point: Christians must cultivate a spirit of humility, grace and unity in their interactions with those who hold differing political views. Rather than allowing politics to divide us, we should seek common ground and pursue dialogue and understanding, guided by the principles of love and reconciliation modeled by Jesus.

Furthermore, the church must remain steadfast in its commitment to the core tenets of the gospel, regardless of shifting political tides. Our identity as followers of Christ should shape our attitudes, values and actions, serving as a moral compass in an increasingly turbulent world.

Ultimately, the Great Commission serves as a clarion call for believers to be ambassadors of Christ’s love and grace in every sphere of society, including the political arena. By upholding the integrity of our faith and prioritizing the mission of making disciples, we can navigate the complexities of politics with wisdom, discernment and unwavering devotion to our Savior.

In conclusion, the intersection of faith and politics poses both challenges and opportunities for Christians seeking to uphold the Great Commission amid the tumult of the world. By remaining steadfast in our allegiance to Christ, cultivating humility and unity, and staying true to the timeless truths of the gospel, we can navigate this tension with grace and integrity, bearing witness to the transformative power of God’s love in an ever-changing world.

Rosaly Guzman is a teacher, speaker and life coach. She holds a master’s degree in theology and is working on a doctoral degree in ministry. She serves at Crosslife Church in Oviedo, Fla,, in the women’s ministry.