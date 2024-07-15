Baptist News Global
US imposes sanctions on far-right Israeli group over West Bank violence

Exclude from home page  |  July 15, 2024

Read the full story: Reuters

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a far-right Israeli group and four unauthorized West Bank outposts, in the latest move by the Biden administration aimed at those the U.S. says undermine stability in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

