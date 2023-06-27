Baptist News Global
US Jews mourn the anniversary of the fall of Roe with a yahrzeit

Exclude from home page  |  June 27, 2023

U.S. Jews gathered in online forums across the country before sundown on Friday (June 23) to light a candle marking the one-year anniversary of the end of Roe v. Wade,  and mourning those who have died because abortions were not available to them.

