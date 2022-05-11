Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

US ‘strongly opposes’ Israel’s plan to expand settlements, but Biden’s visit still scheduled

Exclude from home page  |  May 11, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

President Joe Biden’s plans to visit Israel next month appear to be unaffected by Israel’s steps to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank, even as his administration “strongly opposes” the anticipated approval of almost 4,000 units.

More Articles