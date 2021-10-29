Baptist News Global
US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

Exclude from home page  |  October 29, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre.

