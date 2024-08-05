Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

US wrestling phenom Amit Elor has overcome personal tragedy and online antisemitism. Now, she will vie for gold in Paris.

Exclude from home page  |  August 5, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Amit Elor hasn’t lost a wrestling match in five years. When the California native steps onto the Olympic mat on Monday as a gold-medal contender, she will carry the scars born of her personal life and of her Israeli heritage.

More Articles