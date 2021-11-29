Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Vainglory days: a foremost expert on religious violence offers clues to how Qanon might end

Exclude from home page  |  November 29, 2021

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

QAnon won’t last forever. Sooner or later, even if the failure of their prophecies doesn’t necessarily do them in, conspiracy theories unravel and violent movements associated with them eventually end.

More Articles