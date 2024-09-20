Baptist News Global
Vatican Allows Devotion To Medjugorje, Fails To Call Apparitions ‘Authentic’

September 20, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

The Vatican gave Catholics the go-ahead on Thursday to continue visiting the Bosnian village of Medjugorje, a place millions deem holy after children had reported seeing visions of the Virgin Mary there decades ago.

