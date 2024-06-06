Vatican cardinal urges Europeans to remember own migratory roots ahead of European elections

A top Vatican cardinal urged European voters Monday to remember their own migratory roots and show sympathy to people forced to flee their homes, days ahead of an election for the European Parliament in which migration is a big issue.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 6, 2024
A top Vatican cardinal urged European voters Monday to remember their own migratory roots and show sympathy to people forced to flee their homes, days ahead of an election for the European Parliament in which migration is a big issue.
NewsMallory Challis
AnalysisMallory Challis
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
AnalysisMeredith Stone
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisTyler Hummel
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHannah Brown
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsKristen Thomason
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionCraig Nash
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAria Razfar
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionStan Hastey
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBurton Patterson
OpinionLydia Carlis
OpinionMark Wingfield
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff