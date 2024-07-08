Baptist News Global
Vatican excommunicates former US ambassador Vigano, declares him guilty of schism

Exclude from home page  |  July 8, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

The Vatican has excommunicated its former ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, after finding him guilty of schism, an inevitable end for the firebrand conservative who became one of Pope Francis’ most ardent critics.

