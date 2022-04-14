Baptist News Global
Vatican mulling Jerusalem meeting between pope, Russian patriarch -sources

April 14, 2022

The Vatican is studying the possibility of extending Pope Francis’ trip to Lebanon in June so he can fly to Jerusalem to meet there Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has backed Russia’s war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

