Vatican won’t say if women can vote in 2023 church meeting

Exclude from home page  |  September 9, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Vatican officials declined on Tuesday to say if women would be able to vote on concrete proposals about the future of the Catholic Church at the end of a two-year process of consultation of ordinary faithful that Pope Francis kicks off next month.

