Virginia Mayor Calls Liberty University ‘Reckless’ For Letting Students Back To Campus

Hundreds of students have traveled back to Liberty University, which refused to shut down for the coronavirus pandemic, sparking public health concerns among local officials in Virginia.
CuratedHuffPost | March 26, 2020
Hundreds of students have traveled back to Liberty University, which refused to shut down for the coronavirus pandemic, sparking public health concerns among local officials in Virginia.
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionErica Whitaker
CuratedReligion Dispatches
CuratedAssociated Press
CuratedHuffPost
NewsJeff Brumley
BNG Promoted Content
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionJames Ellis III
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsDavid Wilkinson
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionJim Y. Trammell
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionBill Leonard
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionEric Minton
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsDavid Wilkinson
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionJim Y. Trammell
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionRebekah Gordon
OpinionJohn Jay Alvaro
OpinionCody Sanders
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
CuratedReligion Dispatches
CuratedAssociated Press
CuratedHuffPost
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff