Wake Forest University apologizes for its past role in slavery

Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch apologized for the school’s historical connection with slavery in a speech Thursday during the university’s Founders’ Day Convocation at Wait Chapel on campus.
CuratedWinston-Salem Journal | February 21, 2020
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch apologized for the school’s historical connection with slavery in a speech Thursday during the university’s Founders’ Day Convocation at Wait Chapel on campus.
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionLaura Mayo
CuratedWinston-Salem Journal
CuratedReligion News Service
NewsBob Allen
OpinionErich Bridges
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionBNG staff
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
OpinionBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
NewsBob Allen
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionWendell Griffen
Exclude from home page
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
Exclude from home page
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionJonathan Davis
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
Exclude from home page
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionSusan M. Shaw Brenda McComb
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionChristy Edwards
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionDavid Gushee
CuratedWinston-Salem Journal
CuratedReligion News Service
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content