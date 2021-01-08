Baptist News Global
Warnock, Biden wins give twin thrills to religious liberals

January 8, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

The Rev. and Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock shares more than a party with President-elect Joe Biden: Both Democrats made faith a central part of their political identity on the campaign trail — and their victories are emboldening religious liberals.

