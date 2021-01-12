Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Warnock condemns Capitol rioters in post-election sermon

Exclude from home page  |  January 12, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

In his first sermon since being declared a winner in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, the Rev. Raphael Warnock on Sunday addressed last week’s deadly Capitol Hill riot that all but overshadowed his historic victory.

More Articles