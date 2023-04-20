Baptist News Global
Warsaw Ghetto Uprising’s 80th anniversary marked with daffodils, 3 presidents and an 11th commandment against ‘indifference’

Exactly 80 years ago, a few hundred ragtag, half-starved Jews emerged from sewers in Warsaw to battle Nazis – and held them off for nearly a month rather than surrender themselves and their Jewish brethren to the Treblinka and Majdanek death camps.

