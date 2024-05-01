Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Warsaw synagogue attacked with three firebombs in the night, but no one is hurt

Exclude from home page  |  May 1, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Warsaw’s main synagogue was attacked with firebombs in the night by an unknown perpetrator, but sustained minimal damage and nobody was hurt, Poland’s chief rabbi said Wednesday. The incident was strongly condemned by political leaders.

More Articles