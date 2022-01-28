Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

‘We are seeing a new level of despair’: Latinas decry impact of Texas abortion law

Exclude from home page  |  January 28, 2022

Read the full story: NBC News

A woman who went to Planned Parenthood’s El Paso Health Center in Texas seeking an abortion early this month told the center’s workers she had been raped. They turned her down.

More Articles