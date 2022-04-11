Baptist News Global
‘We expect to win.’ Ayahuasca churches vow to remain as court case largely dismissed.

April 11, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Every other weekend, Scott Stanley, founder of the Arizona Yagé Assembly, facilitates sacred ceremonies where congregants share ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic they say “has the capacity to heal the entire human being.”

