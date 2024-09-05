We would be wise to pay attention to Trump’s apocalyptic Qanon posting spree

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

As many have noted over the past few weeks—at least since his “mega-tantrum” during an Atlanta rally, as The Bulwark’s A.B. Stoddard put it—Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been behaving erratically. Indeed, although his campaign is reportedly grateful that it’s confined to Truth Social, that hasn’t stopped publications like the New Republic and Rolling Stone (among others) from labeling his latest posting spree “fascist,” as well as “vulgar,” “unhinged,” “crazed,” and “violent.”