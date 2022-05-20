Baptist News Global
Welsh First Minister ‘regrets’ that Franklin Graham is coming to Wales

May 20, 2022

Read the full story: Christian Today

ChristianTodayFranklin Graham has called on public officials to welcome people of all religions after Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford expressed his “regret” over the American evangelist’s upcoming visit to Wales.

