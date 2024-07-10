Baptist News Global
West Texas pastor who used illegal donations from churches to campaign for office is fined $3,500

July 10, 2024

Read the full story: The Texas Tribune

A West Texas pastor who used his parish’s resources to campaign for office and several pastors from other churches who donated to him were fined after the state’s ethics commission determined that each violated election law.

