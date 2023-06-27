Baptist News Global
What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what does it mean for Muslims?

Read the full story: Associated Press

Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week’s Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as one of the world’s largest religious gatherings returns to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions.

