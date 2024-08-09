What surprised a British journalist after spending time with Latter-day Saints

Nina-Sophia Miralles was on her way to a pedicure after work when she was stopped by a “fresh-faced youth” who introduced himself as “Elder” even though, she said, “he had less facial hair than my grandmother.”
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | August 9, 2024
Nina-Sophia Miralles was on her way to a pedicure after work when she was stopped by a “fresh-faced youth” who introduced himself as “Elder” even though, she said, “he had less facial hair than my grandmother.”
OpinionNapoleon Harris
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisKaren Keen
AnalysisLovett H. Weems Jr.
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionCynthia Astle
NewsMarv Knox
OpinionRichard Conville
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisKristen Thomason
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionRosaly Guzman
AnalysisDavid Bumgardner
NewsMarv Knox
OpinionAlan Bean
AnalysisMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsChristi Harlan
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDon Polaski
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsKristen Thomason
OpinionNapoleon Harris
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionCynthia Astle
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionRosaly Guzman
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionNathaniel Manderson
OpinionPerlei Toor
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionJack Nassar
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionTony Tench
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionAndrew Manis
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionAndrea Huffman
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionRandy Carter
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff