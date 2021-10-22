Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: “If I’ve been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?”

Exclude from home page  |  October 22, 2021

Read the full story: CBS News

At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries.

More Articles