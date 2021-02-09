Baptist News Global
White Evangelicals More Likely to Say Online Harassment Due to Faith

February 9, 2021

Nearly one-third (29%) of white evangelicals in the U.S. who have experienced online harassment say it is due to their religious affiliation, according to a Pew Research Center report published Feb. 1.

