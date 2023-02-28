Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

White supremacists behind over 80% of extremism-related U.S. murders in 2022

Exclude from home page  |  February 28, 2023

Read the full story: Reuters

Mass shootings in the United States accounted for most extremism-related fatalities last year in the country with over 80% of those murders committed by white supremacists, data released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) showed on Thursday.

More Articles