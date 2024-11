Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Stephen Miller. David Friedman. Jared. Ivanka. These names, and a few others, became familiar to American Jews over the four years of the first Donald Trump White House. Depending on the day, and their political views, Jews looked on them with pride or scorn, hope or disappointment. In addition to shaping the course of the first Trump administration, they became symbols of and conduits for the president’s relationship with the Jewish community.