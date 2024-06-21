Who is Attending Online Church?

Read the full story: Graphs About Religion

One question I get asked about a lot when I go speak at denominational meetings and with groups of pastors is about the issue of online church attendance. I have to admit – I haven’t felt really comfortable answering those types of questions because there just wasn’t data on attending religious worship services online. Can you even imagine a survey asking about it before the pandemic? I know that some churches were doing it but they tended to be very well produced and distributed across a variety of social media channels.