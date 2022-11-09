Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Why Do Chinese People See Christianity as a Cultural Invasion?

Exclude from home page  |  November 9, 2022

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Since Christianity (or at least some form of it, the Nestorian Church) arrived on the shores of China in A.D. 635, it has been perceived as a foreign religion and hence irrelevant for the culturally Chinese.

More Articles