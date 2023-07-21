Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings? Like much of West, it has no blasphemy laws

Exclude from home page  |  July 21, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

A recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden has sparked an angry reaction in Muslim countries and raised questions – including in Sweden – about why such acts are allowed.

More Articles