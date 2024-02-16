Baptist News Global
Why Evangelicals Aren’t Afraid of Being Outnumbered by Nones

February 16, 2024

Read the full story: Christianity Today

With 28 percent of Americans saying they don’t belong to a religious tradition, the “nones” now outnumber any single faith group in the US, according to a Pew Research Center study released last month.

