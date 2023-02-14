Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Why is a love poem full of sex in the Bible? Readers have been struggling with the Song of Songs for 2,000 years

Exclude from home page  |  February 14, 2023

Read the full story: The Conversation

Many Americans have heard the expression “I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine” – in fact, a quick Google search turns up myriad websites offering wedding bands inscribed with the much-loved line.

More Articles