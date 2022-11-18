Baptist News Global
Why misinformation didn’t wreck the midterms

Exclude from home page  |  November 18, 2022

Read the full story: Axios

Misinformation about voting and election denialism didn’t swamp the midterms as many experts had feared — and many election deniers on the ballot, particularly for the crucial secretary-of-state roles, lost their races.

