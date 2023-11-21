Baptist News Global
Why People Switch Churches And The High Hopes That Come With Such Changes

November 21, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Adult churchgoers in the United States infrequently switch churches. But if they make a congregational change, it’s likely they made a residential change first. And those who switch have high expectations for their new congregation.

