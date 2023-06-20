Baptist News Global
William Barber departs pulpit of Greenleaf Church with an ode to the power of disability

June 20, 2023

For his final sermon as pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina, on Sunday (June 18), the Rev. William Barber spoke of “the testimony of the cripple.”

