Willow Creek announces major layoffs amid post-COVID struggle

Willow Creek Community Church, a Chicago megachurch that was one of the largest and most highly regarded congregations in the nation, will lay off 30% of its staff due to post-COVID-19 declines in attendance and giving.
May 20, 2022

