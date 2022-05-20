Baptist News Global
Willow Creek announces major layoffs amid post-COVID struggle

May 20, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Willow Creek Community Church, a Chicago megachurch that was one of the largest and most highly regarded congregations in the nation, will lay off 30% of its staff due to post-COVID-19 declines in attendance and giving.

