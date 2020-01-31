Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Willow Creek confirms abuse allegations against Hybels’ mentor Gilbert Bilezikian

CuratedReligion News Service  |  January 31, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Willow Creek Community Church — still grappling with former senior pastor Bill Hybels’ history of alleged sexual harassment and abuse of power — now is dealing with allegations of misconduct against the man who mentored Hybels.

More Articles