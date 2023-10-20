Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Wisconsin Artist Spotlights The Jewishness Of Jesus

Exclude from home page  |  October 20, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

As an artist, Clara Maria Goldstein explores her dual religious roots by portraying the Jesus of her Christian childhood as the Jew he undoubtedly was. She lives and paints in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

More Articles