With coronavirus concerns, sales up for prepackaged Communion cups and wafers

The United Methodist Publishing House reports a 10-fold increase in the sale of the packaged option for Communion as churches seek ways to minimize any kind of unnecessary touch.
CuratedReligion News Service | March 12, 2020
CuratedReligion News Service
